close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 14, 2020

Owner killed as fire breaks out in Peshawar building

National

BR
Bureau report
December 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: One person was killed while goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a building in Chowk Yadgar on Sunday. Officials of the Rescue 1122 said the fire broke out at the stationery shop owned by Ghulam Farooq that engulfed in the entire four-storey building. The fire reduced to ashes books, stationery and other goods worth millions of rupees, added the officials.

Latest News

More From Pakistan