Owner killed as fire breaks out in Peshawar building

PESHAWAR: One person was killed while goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a building in Chowk Yadgar on Sunday. Officials of the Rescue 1122 said the fire broke out at the stationery shop owned by Ghulam Farooq that engulfed in the entire four-storey building. The fire reduced to ashes books, stationery and other goods worth millions of rupees, added the officials.