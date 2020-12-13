Partly cloudy weather with drizzle likely in capital

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather with drizzle in capital during next 24hours.

A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 24 hours, the MET office reported.

Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 52, City 34), Garhi Dupatta 40, Rawalakot 39, Kotli 25, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 35, Kakul 25, Malam Jabba 22, Pattan 10, Saidu Sharif 9, D.I. Khan 7, Kalam 5, Parachinar 4, Dir 2, Punjab: Murree 21, Islamabad (ZP 18, Saidpur 17, A/P 08, Bokra 11), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 19, Shamsabad 13), Narowal 17, Sialkot (City13, A/P 3), Lahore (City12, A/P 12), T.T. Singh 09, Bahawalnagar, Okara 8, Bahawalpur (City 7, A/P 6), Kasur 7, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Jhelum 6, Attock, Gujrat 5, Mandi Bahauddin 4, Kot Addu, Layyah 3, Khanewal, Chakwal, Khanpur 2, Multan (City 02, A/P 01), Jhang 1, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 8, Chillas 7, Astore 06, Bunji 2, Bagrote 1, Balochistan: Zhob 3.Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba, Kalam 7, Murree 6, Astore 4, Skardu 2 & Hunza 1.

Today’s lowest minimum temperature’s (°C): Leh -8°C, Parachinar -5°C, Gupis -4°C, Bagrote, Kalam -3°C, Astore, Malam Jabba, Kalat -2°C, Skardu, Murree, Quetta, Hunza -1°C.