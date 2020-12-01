Nisar meets Shahbaz

LAHORE: Former federal minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday called on PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to express condolence over the death of mother of Sharif brothers.

Reports said Nisar, once a close aide of PML-N leader and former PM Nawaz Sharif, had a meeting with Shahbaz after a long time. He offered Fateha for the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and expressed grief over her death.

This is noteworthy that Nisar is the only MPA of the Punjab Assembly, who is yet to take oath. He lost the National Assembly seat in 2018 general elections and was out of the NA for the first time in 33 years of his career in power politics. Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan and Mohammad Mehdi also called on Shahbaz Sharif to express condolences over the death of his mother.