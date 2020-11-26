Paragon case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by December 2. The arguments of Khawaja brothersâ€™ counsel on statements of prosecution witnesses were due for Wednesday but it couldnâ€™t take place as the counsel didnâ€™t appear before the court.

The court showed its dismay over nonappearance of the counsel and directed Khawaja brothers to make sure presence of their counsel on next hearing. PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman both accused in this case appeared before the court.