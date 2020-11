Paragon case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by December 2. The arguments of Khawaja brothers’ counsel on statements of prosecution witnesses were due for Wednesday but it couldn’t take place as the counsel didn’t appear before the court.

The court showed its dismay over nonappearance of the counsel and directed Khawaja brothers to make sure presence of their counsel on next hearing. PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman both accused in this case appeared before the court.