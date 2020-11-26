After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared educational institutions a major source of the coronavirus transmission in general population, the education authorities finally decided to close schools.

The decision was announced on November 23. According to the education minister, Shafqat Mahmood, all schools, colleges and other learning institutions will be closed without any delay. Even though this decision will help contain the spread of the virus, it will create a huge problem for students and teachers.

The countrywide school closures have far-reaching economic and societal consequences. The authorities have to be ready to deal with economic and social challenges that will be created by school closures. For now, we must follow SOPs to fight against the virus in an efficient manner.

Mispha Mushad

Jhelum

*****

The effects of the second wave of the coronavirus are now quite visible. The number of Covid-19 patients are increasing on a daily basis. The government has decided to shut down all education institutions across the country. This decision will have a negative effect on the future of our country’s students. As soon as the country was hit by Covid-19, education institutions were closed. They remained closed for over six months. During this period, students suffered a lot.

The authorities have said that the decision was taken because of the violation of government-issued SOPs at various education institutions.

Until a vaccine is made available, the only way to contain the spread of this deadly virus is to adopt social distancing measures, wear masks and follow other SOPs. Instead of closing all educational institutions, the government needs to ensure that all institutions are following SOPs.

Riaz Ahmed Lashari

Shikarpur

*****

Given the alarming rate at which the number of Covid-19 cases has been rising in the country, the government had no option but to shut down schools across the country. There was understandable reluctance to take this decision, given how difficult it was to reopen education institutions after the initial closure when the pandemic first hit. Students have suffered a lot due to the virus this year.

The timing of the shutdown was such that annual examinations could not be held, resulting in students being graded according to their schoolwork, a method that did not produce satisfactory results and was contested globally. Home learning became another major issue, particularly for Pakistan’s public-school students and those who came from modest backgrounds and far-flung areas. These students could not afford to buy laptops or smartphones so that they could take online classes. Many students did not have reliable internet connectivity to take classes on a regular basis. Even though it is being said that Covid-19 is less dangerous for younger people, students can still be prime carriers of the virus and may infect their elder relatives at home who have a lesser chance of survival. The only bit of good news is that at least three vaccines that have been under development for close to a year are almost ready. The government should in the meanwhile focus implementation of SOPs and taking all necessary measures, no matter how unpopular, to control the spread.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore