Shabbir stays strong to win Pakistan Open

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s top golfer Mohammad Shabbir Iqbal carded a dazzling five under 67 in the last round to emerge Pakistan Open champion here at the Rawalpindi Golf Course on Sunday.

With the win he also pocketed Rs570,000 but more importantly, he underlined his class and ability to unleash his best when it really mattered.

“Youngster Ahmed Baig has played brilliant golf during the last three days and I knew that I have to play exceptionally well in the last round. When you go out in the last round needing a perfect round to leave your closest behind, you always feel the pressure. It is what experience teaches you as I hardly faced any difficulty in putting up my best to win the title,” Shabbir, who was tied at 216 going into the final round, said.

Pakistan top golfer carded eight birdies on holes 1, 4, 6, 10, 11, 13, 14, 17 and lost a stroke each on holes 3, 7 and 18 to end up the last day at five under 67, leaving his opponent Ahmed three-stroke behind for the top position. Ahmed got three birdies on holes 9, 15 and 16 and sunk a bogey on the last hole to finish the day at two under 70. Shabbir aggregated five under 283 for four days with Ahmed carding two under 286. Both went into the last round tied at a score of par 216.

“Today I succeeded in hitting my tee shots to my liking and that has helped me a lot in getting five-under for the day. Had I succeeded in cashing in on two easy putting opportunities, I could have got an even better score at the end of the day. But all is well that ends well as I scooped up the major national title,” Shabbir said.

He praised Ahmed saying the youngster has a great future ahead. “What he needs is experience and I hope with the time he would emerge even a better golfer,” Shabbir said.

Ahmed also got richer by Rs371,250 for his runner-up efforts.

Mohammad Munir (one under 287) won cash prize Rs232,500 and Mohammad Nazir (par 288) Rs187,500, Mohammad Alam (one over 289) Rs166,875, Mohammad Afzal (three over 291) Rs127,500, Taimoor Khan (three over 291) Rs 127,500, an amateur golfer Umer Khokhar (four over 292) and Mohammad Rehman (four over 292) Rs103,500 were the other top finishers.

Juniors’ event was claimed by Abdul Wadood with a score of par 216 over three days followed by Faizan Ali (11 over 227) and Ishfaq Ahmed (16 over 232).

The seniors’ professional title was captured by Nisar Hussain (eight over 224) followed by Zulfikhar Ali (nine over 225) and Mohammad Akram (10 over 226) following three days of competition. President Dr Arif Alvi was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among the winners.