Policeâ€™s charge sheet exonerates man from murder of foreign wife

Police have exonerated the husband of a foreign woman in her murder case as they submitted the final charge sheet in a local court that said there was no sufficient evidence against the husband to prove his involvement in the death of his wife.

Police had arrested Farooq Dosa and his servant Saleem Qureshi over their alleged involvement in the murder of the formerâ€™s wife, Lana, who was found dead in her room at their residence in Block-5 of Clifton.

The investigation officer (IO) submitted the charge sheet under the Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a District South judicial magistrate, naming Qureshi as the murderer of the woman.

He added that no evidence was found against Dosa, despite incriminating confession of his servant, during the probe because of which was relieved of the charge.

Qureshi had told police during interrogation that he had committed the murder of Lana on the instructions of Dosa. According to the IO, the servant claimed that his employer had promised to buy him a flat in return for murdering his wife.

The suspect also reportedly told police that Dosa had spoken to a real estate agent for the purchase of a flat worth Rs1.8 million for him.

The investigation officer added that Qureshi strangulated Lana to death and after that hanged her through the ceiling to paint her death as suicide. However, the medico-legal report revealed that the woman was murdered. The court is yet to pass an order on the acceptance or rejection of the charge sheet.