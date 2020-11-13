Scholarships for UET students

LAHORE:Renowned corporate trainer Qasim Ali Shah visited his Alma Mater University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, here Thursday and announced 20 scholarships for the university students for each year.

Qasim Ali Shah, an alumnus of Chemical Engineering Department, was welcomed by UET Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with Deans Chemical Engineering and Natural Sciences and Director Student Affairs, UET Lahore.

Qasim Shah addressed first semester students of Chemical and Polymer Engineering Departments and emphasised on expanding one’s horizon beyond textbooks, towards specialisation and striving for unmitigated focus in field of one’s passion.

He announced 20 scholarships for the university students for each year, including five each for Chemical and Polymer Engineering students and 10 for rest of the departments. The scholarship comprises of Rs10,000/month and will be granted on recommendation of heads of the departments.