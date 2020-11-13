close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

Scholarships for UET students

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

LAHORE:Renowned corporate trainer Qasim Ali Shah visited his Alma Mater University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, here Thursday and announced 20 scholarships for the university students for each year.

Qasim Ali Shah, an alumnus of Chemical Engineering Department, was welcomed by UET Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with Deans Chemical Engineering and Natural Sciences and Director Student Affairs, UET Lahore.

Qasim Shah addressed first semester students of Chemical and Polymer Engineering Departments and emphasised on expanding one’s horizon beyond textbooks, towards specialisation and striving for unmitigated focus in field of one’s passion.

He announced 20 scholarships for the university students for each year, including five each for Chemical and Polymer Engineering students and 10 for rest of the departments. The scholarship comprises of Rs10,000/month and will be granted on recommendation of heads of the departments.

Latest News

More From Lahore