Swabi varsity closed for 15 days

SWABI: The Women University Swabi (WUS) was closed for 15 days on Friday and now the students would take classes online, officials of the university told The News.
A notification issued by the university said the faculty and administrative staff regarding the current situation of Covid-19 positive cases reported in the district Swabi and rising rate of death toll on daily basis, classes of all departments of the university will be held online from November 7 to November 21. Furthermore, the essential staff/administrative staff will attend the university on rotation basis to perform official duties under advised to follow strict SOPs.