Rickshaw driver shot dead

A man was gunned down in a firing incident near Javed Bahria on Hawkesbay Road on Friday. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was identified as 30-year-old Mir Hassan, son of Ali Nawaz. According to the Mauripur SHO, the man was shot and killed when he was riding his rickshaw. He said two men riding a motorcycle shot the man six times, killing him on the spot. The police said the incident apparently took place over personal enmity.
Man found dead
The body of a man was found at a house in Bhitaiabad. The body was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 48-year-old Waris Masih. The Sacchal police said the man ended his life by cutting his handâ€™s vein with a knife over unexplained reasons.