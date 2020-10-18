PPMA elects new vice-chairman

Islamabad: Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) elected Arshad Mehmood as its new vice-chairman for the tenure of 2020-21, says a press release.

Ahead of this, Islamabad based Arshad Mehmood had also served as Member North of PPMA. Arshad Mehmood said that he is committed and dedicated to perform his responsibilities relating to promote pharmaceutical sector in Pakistan and also reiterated to address any possible differences between pharmaceutical sector and the Government.

Arshad Mehmood has been working as sales professional in pharmaceutical sector since last 25 years and he stated that he will address possible issues of pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan and played his proactive and effective role in this regard. He also added that PPMA will play positive role to boost this sector in the country and played positive role to enhance national trade mechanism in the country.