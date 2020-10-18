Chilli, juice factory sealed

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority conducted raids on a fake chilli and juice factory here on Saturday.

Officials said Sajid Foods Packing and Production Unit was sealed and 520 kg mixed red chilli powder, 141 litre unhealthy juice and 40 kg mango base juice was destroyed on the spot. They said the mixed spices were being packaged under the Marshall Foods brand. Tests conducted on the spot found adulteration in red chilli powder, said the PFA DG, adding the unit was sealed for producing unhealthy juice from substandard mango base. He said insect infestation and poor sanitation arrangements were also found in the production area. Use of mixed spices and substandard juices causes many infectious diseases to the consumers, the DG said, adding that manufacturing and sale of substandard and substandard food items was a serious crime. He said Punjab Food Authority had issued detailed SOPs regarding preparation of quality food.

Food business in Punjab can be done only in accordance with Punjab Food Authority rules, the DG Food Authority warned and said action would continue against adulteration.