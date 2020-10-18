Sale of used clothes increasing with changing weather conditions

Rawalpindi :The sale of used winter clothes has increased considerably in local bazaars where visitors belonging to lower strata of society are seen in large numbers due to fast changing weather conditions.

A large number of cash-starved people depend on second-hand clothes throughout the year as they lack financial resources to buy new clothes.

Nazir Jan, a shopkeeper at Jamia Masjid Road, said now the winter season is round the corner so the buyers are taking interest in used winter clothes to meet their requirements.

“At the moment the prices of second-hand clothes are high but as soon as the supply will increase the people will be able to buy them at affordable prices,” he said.

Akmal Bhatti, a visitor at ‘Coat Wali Gali’ in Narankari Bazaar, said “I always buy winter coats from this place because their quality and prices are quite reasonable here as compared to that in other markets.”

He said: “I always prefer to purchase used clothing from the European countries instead of buying cheap winter wear from China due to their poor quality.”

The pricehike has become a matter of grave concern for the people of Pakistan especially those who spend their lives within limited financial resources. The ‘lunda bazaars’ cater to their needs otherwise it quite difficult for them to purchase fresh garments from the markets.

The city of Rawalpindi has so many spots where used clothes are sold and according to local shopkeepers some of them were established before partition of the sub-continent.

Akhlaq Ahmad , a buyer in Raja Bazaar, said the prices of used clothing is too high compared to last year because at that time I bought a pair of trousers for Rs150, and now the same pair is being sold for Rs300.