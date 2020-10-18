Opp fighting for personal interests: governor Sarwar

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said those who have conspired to weaken Pakistan’s armed forces cannot be benevolent to the nation, adding over 220 million Pakistanis stand united with their defence institutions, the opposition’s agenda has been exposed to the nation and the whole nation rejects this agenda.

The governor was addressing a seminar on "Shaheed Hakeem Saeed's Life and Services" on Saturday and also talking to the media. Justice (Retd) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi, Justice (Retd) Nasira Javaid Iqbal, Amjad Islam Amjad and DGPR Muhammad Aslam Dogar and others were present on this occasion. Ch Sarwar said that the opposition is fighting for political and personal interests instead of protecting the national interests. By criticizing the national institutions, the opposition is proving that they do not care about the national interests but their own interests. The public will not let the intentions of opposition succeed in any case, he added.

Replying to a question, the governor said people have rejected the protest of the opposition. No matter how many meetings they hold, the government is not under their pressure and the general elections in the country will be held in 2023 and the people of Pakistan also stand by the government's statement and the government will continue its mission of serving the nation. He said that protest was the right of the opposition but the path taken by the opposition against the institutions would not be tolerated under any circumstances and the rule of law would be ensured in all cases. Addressing the function, Ch Sarwar said that the whole life and deeds of Hakeem Saeed are like an open book. He became Governor and Minister but his relationship with medicine did not end. The way he has been serving humanity is a great example and his services will always be remembered in history. Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed is a true man who came to Pakistan from India with a single intention and he worked day and night for the survival of Pakistan and progress of his beloved homeland. People like him are born once in centuries.