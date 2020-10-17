Two post office employees held for Rs22m fraud

The Federal Investigation Agency Friday arrested two persons on charges of embezzling Rs22 million through bogus receipts. The accused have been identified as Zawarul Hassan and Muhammad Faheem, employees of Pakistan Post, Feroza, Rahimyar Khan. They had allegedly misappropriated funds amounting to Rs22 million with fake entries of electricity bills and fake deposits in ledgers of post office. During probe of the scam, FIA had already recovered Rs3.5 million and deposited the amount in the government exchequer.