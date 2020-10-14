close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
October 14, 2020

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan appointed special assistant to CM

Islamabad

 
October 14, 2020

Rawalpindi: Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar appointed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan as his special assistant on the affairs related to business, investment and trade, says a press release.

Currently, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan is chairman Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT).

Government of Punjab issued a notification stating that Chief Minister of Punjab appointed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan as his aid in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 3(2) of the Punjab Special Assistant Ordinance, 2002.

