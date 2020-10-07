close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 7, 2020

Five killed in Bolan armed clash

Top Story

A
APP
October 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed, while two others were seriously injured when two rival groups opened fired at each other in Bolan district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Local tehsildar confirmed that owing to heavy exchange of fire between two groups five people lost their lives. The dead and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Following receipt of information, heavy contingents of security forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to control the situation.

Latest News

More From Top Story