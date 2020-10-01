Teachers’ training

Despite making lots of efforts and announcing educational emergencies, the government cannot improve the education sector. Even though many factors are affecting the education system, the core issue is that untrained people are recruited for teaching. In developed countries, teachers receive continuous development training. In such countries, getting a teaching job is quite difficult. In Pakistan, there is no strict requirement for teaching jobs. As a result, there is a shortage of well-trained teachers. All the provincial governments have launched different campaigns which have shown significant results. But the quality of education is still compromised.

Pakistan needs to launch training sessions for the continuous professional development of teachers. Also, the recruitment process should be transparent, valid and reliable.

Muhammad Hussain Khosa

Sohbat Pur