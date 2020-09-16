BA launches direct Lahore-London service

KARACHI: British Airways has launched direct service from Lahore to London four days a week, starting from October 14, 2020, a statement said on Tuesday.

The airlines said tickets were on sale now, adding, the flights would be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s international airport.

Commenting on this development, UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner said, “The first-ever British Airways flights to Lahore is a sign of confidence in Pakistan, and the deepening ties between our two countries”.

“I hope it will open up even more opportunities for business links, people-to-people ties and tourism,” the HC added.

Moran Birger, Head of Sales for The Middle East and Asia Pacific, said, “We are delighted to start direct flights four times a week from Lahore to London offering convenient travel options for customers flying for leisure or business”.

“Our new services from Lahore will connect two of Pakistan’s biggest cities with London, and offer seamless transfer options to Manchester, the United States and Canada.”

Birger said following the relaunch of services from Islamabad to Heathrow earlier this year, this new flight from Lahore represents the airline’s continued investment in Pakistan, and “we look forward to welcoming our customers on board”.

The airlines said the return fares from Pakistan if booked on the British Airways website started from $657 in World Traveller, $998 for World Traveller Plus, and $1806 for Club World.