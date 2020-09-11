Tenders issued for emergency protection work for Hub River Bridge

ISLAMABAD: The NHA has declared the Hub River Bridge on N-25 as ‘structurally stable’ however it will need some emergency protection work for which tenders have been issued on Thursday.

On the directives of the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, the Chairman NHA Capt. (R) Sikandar Qayyum visited Hub River Bridge on N-25 on Thursday. The chairman was briefed regarding the current physical and technical structure of the bridge.

The chairman was accompanied by the Member West Zone Shahid Ihsanullah, General Manager Balochistan-South Sham Sunder and Director Maintenance Balochistan-South Kashif Ali Shaikh. The chairman was informed by Shahid Ihsanullah that the tender notice for execution of Emergency Protection Works on Hub River Bridge has been published in leading National Print Media as well as uploaded in PPRA and NHA websites on dated 10th September, 2020.