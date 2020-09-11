Killer escapes after Supreme Court cancels bail in Mureed Abbas murder case

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday recalled bail of accused involved in TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas murder case. The main accuesed Adil Zaman escaped from the court after rejection of the bail.

The family of Mureed Abbas had challenged the bail of accused Adil Zaman, who was granted bail by the SHC. Petitioner’s counsel Faisal Siddiqui submitted that the SHC had not appreciated the evidence of the prosecution and granted bail to the respondent. He submitted that Adil’s presence was established at the crime scene as he was involved in the killing of two persons including Mureed Abbas. He requested the court to cancel the bail of the accused.The SC’s two member bench converted the petition into appeal and recalled the bail of the accused. The main accuesed Zaman escaped from the court after rejection of the bail. Mureed Abbas, along with his friend, was killed by their business partner Adil Zaman in 2019 in DHA.