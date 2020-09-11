NAB arrests ex-Excise inspector with Rs330m

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau on Thursday arrested one Khawaja Waseem, former Inspector of Excise & Taxation Department, and seized Rs 330 million from his possession.

As per the investigation proceedings conducted against accused Khawaja Waseem, the accused being a public office holder amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigations unearthed that the accused hold valuable properties and bank accounts worth Rs 227 million as assets in his own name and Rs 191 million cash and prize bonds in his spouse’s name.

The accused also availed Amnesty Scheme, 2018 to whiten his ill-gotten money whereas, being the public office holder the same was not entitled to the Amnesty Scheme 2018. The investigation also revealed that the accused received foreign remittances of Rs 221 million in his bank accounts from 2013-2017 which still remains unjustified on part of accused Khawaja Waseem. After obtaining sufficient evidence against the accused, NAB Lahore team arrested Khawaja Waseem and acquired 14 days physical remand to carry out further investigation.