AFC Cup cancelled, Champions League further delayed due to virus

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia’s football body on Thursday cancelled this year’s AFC Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic — and also announced further delays to Champions League matches in what it said were “tough times” for the sport.

The Asian Football Confederation had hoped to restart its long-delayed Cup competition next month in four host countries, but following a meeting of the executive committee Thursday they blew the whistle on the plans.

“These are tough times for everyone connected with football — and sport in general,” said AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa. Officials also said some matches in the Champions League.