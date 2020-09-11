AFC Cup cancelled, Champions League further delayed due to virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Asia’s football body on Thursday cancelled this year’s AFC Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic — and also announced further delays to Champions League matches in what it said were “tough times” for the sport.
The Asian Football Confederation had hoped to restart its long-delayed Cup competition next month in four host countries, but following a meeting of the executive committee Thursday they blew the whistle on the plans.
“These are tough times for everyone connected with football — and sport in general,” said AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa. Officials also said some matches in the Champions League.