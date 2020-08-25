PML-Q leaders condole with Ijaz Shah

LAHORE:PML-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi telephoned Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Shah and condoled with him over demise of his brother Tariq Shah. Offering their condolences, the PML-Q leaders said they share sorrow and grief with his family members over the demise of his brother.

Also expressing sorrow and grief over the demise of former Punjab minister Gull Hameed Rokhari, they said Gull Hameed Rokhari had deep regards for humanity and because of this he was held in great respect in political and social circles.