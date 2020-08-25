CM Usman Buzdar has reversed progress of province: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N spokeswoman Azma Bukhari has said CM Usman Buzdar has reversed progress of the province in two years.

Reacting to the statement of the CM here on Monday, she said the only activity of Buzdar is to issue licences of liquor to the near and dear ones. She said Buzdar is doing governance like Rangela Shah. She said Buzdar is enjoying the fights of helicopter while he has snatched public transport from people.

Bukhari claimed opposition never stopped the government from doing good work but the fact is that the PM is basic hurdle in the way of prosperity. The government is only committed to minting money from people and ruining the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that the statement by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar about the availability of flour in good quantity is ridiculous.

He said Buzdar's government had badly failed to provide edibles on government rates. He said mafias had looted billions of rupees from people. The PML-N leader alleged the government for allowing the flour and sugar mafias to loot people.

Flour bag of 10kg is missing in the market while sugar is being sold at Rs100. He said people's problems could not be solved by making tall claims while sitting at CM House. He said Buzdar would have to come out in the field like Shahbaz Sharif to solve the people’s problems.