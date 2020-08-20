Power loadshedding protested in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Traders and other local residents on Wednesday took to the streets and blocked various roads in protest against the prolonged and unscheduled power outages in the district.

The rallies were taken out in Garhi Habibullah, Hasari, Oghi and other places where the protesters threatened to storm the Peshawar electricity grid station, as they said children and elderly people couldn’t sleep the entire night and businesses were halted due to prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding.They said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its local lawmakers miserably failed to end prolonged load-shedding in the district.The protesters also blocked the main road in Garhi Habibullah for more than two hours, demanding an immediate halt to prolonged loadshedding. They reopened the road to traffic following the SHO Garhi Habibullah Police Station Waqar Khan rushed to the scene and held talks with them, assuring to take their demands with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) high-ups.The protesters also blocked Milad Chowk to all sorts of traffic for over three hours, demanding the end to prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding.Sarbuland Khan, president of the traders’ union, and others on the occasion said that if the current spate of power outages was not ended, they would observe a complete shutter down strike and block the main artery to traffic for an indefinite period.