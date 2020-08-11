On not given time to speak in NA: JUI-F MPs protest in novel way by sitting in visitors’ gallery

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F parliamentary leader in the National Assembly (NA) Maulana Asad Mahmood while lodging protest against not given time to speak during passage of the Mutual Legal Assistance Bill, warned the opposition and treasury to refrain from any legislation without his party’s participation.

“Our elders are amongst those who gave the country 1973 Constitution. There can be no legislation in the Parliament without our participation, “Maulana Asad Mahmood said.

Earlier, the JUI-F members adopted a novel way of registering protest as they sat in visitors’ gallery of Speaker’s guest instead of occupying their seats in the National Assembly. On request of Amir Dogar, the PTI chief whip, Speaker Asad Qaisar pointed that it was against dignity of the House.

The PPP parliamentarian Raja Pervaiz Ashraf taking the floor informed the chair that the JUI-F members were sitting the visitors’ gallery under protest. On that the Speaker suspended proceedings for 15 minutes. The protesting members agreed to return to the House following a brief meeting in Speaker’s chamber.

Given the floor, the JUI-F parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood said the government did not follow the right procedure while carrying out the legislation. He alleged that recent legislation during joint sitting of the Parliament was done at external pressure, saying his party would not allow by force law making in the Parliament. “The PPP, PTI and PML-N develop consensus on legislation and suddenly differences emerged when Murad Saeed is given the floor,” he said.

He regretted those sitting on back benches were used to abuse his party’s elders. “I will be compelled to expose those who brought this government in power if they continue to abuse our elders,” he said. He said his party lodged complain with both the opposition and government for keeping them away from consultation while passing the Mutual Legal Assistance bill, 2020. “If the government is so weak that it starts slaughtering its own people at behest of India,” Asad Mahmood said.

He regretted that the foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his speech said those opposing the bill were anti-state elements. “But we were not given the time to speak,” he said.

Maulana Asad Mahmood alleged that both the prime minister and foreign minister were men of weak nerves. “If you want us to announce, salary with perks and privileges for you then you should leave the government after getting all facilities,” he offered.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said the House always develops consensus whenever it comes to national interests. He said it amounted to insult of the whole House when it is questioned as to who brought the government in power. “Imran Khan grabbed power after struggle of 22 years and he never did corruption,” he said, adding that Imran Khan did not opt for any short cut in politics.

Ali Muhammad Khan also questioned the JUI-F parliamentarians that as to who brought them in the Parliament in the past. He questioned as to what was difference between the PTI and JUI-F. “Imran Khan was saying the same which you use to speak from mosques, adding the present government has made Quranic education compulsory upto the university level. Imran Khan also talked about Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) at forum of the United Nations,” he said.

The National Assembly also adopted two resolutions extending the COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Ordinance and Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) Amendment Ordinance for a further period of 120 days.

The PPP member Syed Naveed Qamar, however, opposed the move saying the government should follow path of proper legislation. The MQM member Salahuddin drew attention of the House towards flood like situation in Karachi due to heavy rains. “Should we also stage protest like the JUI-F members did,” he said.