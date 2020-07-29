‘Not fair to target PA over new bill’

LAHORE:Muavya Azam Tariq, parliamentary leader of Rah-e-Haq Party in the Punjab Assembly, has said the Tahaffauze Bunyade Islam Bill was passed by the assembly after thorough consultation with representatives of all schools of thought.

Talking to The News, Muavya, who is son of former MNA Maulana Azam Tariq, said criticism of the parliament over the legislation by some elements wasn't justified at all. He said the bill was thoroughly discussed in the Standing Committee for almost one year after which it was moved in the House for passage.

He said the committee comprised people of different religious schools of thought and nobody opposed it. He said the committee that had drafted the bill included figures like Syed Hassan Murtaza, Maulana Ilyas Chnioti, Hamza Shahbaz, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and senior members of the House. Muavya, who is an MPA from PP-126, Jhang, said that nobody had the intent to create any sectarian divide rather the bill was passed with a motive of creating religious harmony.