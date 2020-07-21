Four more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Four more persons reported positive for the coronavirus in Nowshera district on Monday. The number of patients suffering from the viral infection jumped to 892 in the district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan said that four more suspected patients of coronavirus tested positive for the viral disease.

They said that 13 more patients had recovered from the viral infection and they were sent home after medication at various hospitals of the district. The officials added that a total of 788 patients had recovered so far.

Around 3076 persons underwent for coronavirus tests of whom 2174 reported negative. They advised the people to follow health protocols, standard operating procedures and ongoing smart lockdowns during the upcoming Eid to contain the fast-spreading virus and save precious lives. The officials said that the virus could spread and infect more people if people did not adopt safety measures against the viral infection.