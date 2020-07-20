JI concerned over dual nationals appointment

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has expressed concerns that Prime Minister Imran who had been demanding elimination of clash of interests from the previous governments over the last decade has himself appointed people of questionable loyalties with Pakistan as federal ministers and his advisers on sensitive state affairs.

The prime minister has committed a serious breach of his oath of office and displayed disloyalty with Pakistani nation, his electorate and democracy by preferring the non-elected and loyalists of foreign countries over the elected representatives as federal ministers and his advisers, the JI leader alleged while addressing a meeting of his party office-bearers at Mansoora on Sunday.

Baloch demanded that all citizens and loyalists of the US, UK, Australia, Malaysia and other countries be immediately dismissed, and the nation be rid of the trouble mongers and dual nationality holders as per the requirements of the law and constitution. He said those foreign nationals working as ministers and PM’s advisers had subjected Pakistan’s economy, development, and policy making for industry, growth of future generations to the agenda of foreign masters and colonial powers who had plundered the sub continent for centuries in the past.

He said Pakistan needed education syllabi in line with its ideology and culture. He was of the view that foreign agents sitting in the government were imposing foreign ideology and culture to misguide and mislead future generations in the garb of national syllabus.

He recalled that an elected prime minister was recently disqualified over having a work permit of a foreign country, and the crime of the present bunch of ministers and advisers of dual nationalities was of far serious nature than having a work permit. He also recalled that two senators of the opposition party in the recent past were also disqualified over dual nationality, adding that different set of laws was being implemented for the PTI government of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, JI’s social welfare organisation Alkhidmat Foundation has established disinfection centre in front of animal market at Shahpur Kaanjran for disinfecting sacrificial animals against all viral and other diseases. The foundation has so far sprayed disinfectant on 3,000 animals. The centre is also providing free-of cost face masks and hand sanitizer to the people.