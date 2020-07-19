FBR to use technology to curb car smuggling

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to utilise technology to curb non-duty paid and smuggled vehicles after achieving success to jack up collected revenues on mobile phones with help of technology.

This disclosure was made by FBR’s Member Customs (Operation) Muhammad Tariq Huda while addressing on the occasion of inauguration ceremony for the Facilitation Desk of the Pakistan Customs at the premises of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday. The FBR’s Member Customs said that the FBR effectively handed the issue of smuggled mobile phones through technological solutions. The FBR collected Rs48 billion from mobile phones in 2019-2020 as compared to Rs12 billion in 2018-2019, he added.

He said that in similar manner, the FBR would also use technology to control the issue of smuggling of non-duty paid smuggled cars in the country. “Only enforcement would not work to eradicate the menace of smuggling in the country,” he added.

Tariq Huda stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to ending the menace of smuggling in the country. He said that a five-year sustainable plan was required to control smuggling under a long-term vision. Dr Arsalan Subuctageen, Member (Legal and Accounting-Customs) informed that the order of the FBR to cut smuggled/tempered cars into pieces seemed to be not fully enforced in the field formations. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked Dr Arslan Subuctageen Member (Legal & Accounting–Customs) and Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda Member (Customs Operations) FBR for their cooperation in setting up Facilitation Desk of Pakistan Customs at ICCI.