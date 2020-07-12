Ex-prosecutor general Zahid Bukhari dies

LAHORE : Former Prosecutor General Zahid Hussain Bukhari, father of PML-N MPA Azma Bukhari, passed away after a protracted illness on Saturday.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif expressed grief on his demise. In his tweet, he wrote, “deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of eminent lawyer Syed Zahid Bokhari, the father of Azma Bokhari, PMLN's dedicated Secretary Information Punjab. May Allah rest the departed soul in peace! My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family!” Zahid Bukhari had also served as judge of Lahore High Court in 1994. He had been the lawyer of Rana Sanaullah and the lawyer of applicants in the Model Town tragedy. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Raja Basharat, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan, Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed, Rana Zafar Iqbal, Rafaqat Dogar and Maryam Gandapur also offered condolences over the death of Zahid Bukhari.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Syed Zahid Bukhari will be offered at Gulzar Fatima Park Girls High School No. 2 Sheikhupura City at 5pm on Sunday (today).