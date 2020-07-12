Agha Siraj Durrani’s watchman ‘dies accidentally’

A watchman of Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Agha Siraj Durrani died accidently when his sub-machinegun (SMG) went off accidently in Defence Housing Authority on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place outside the residence of Durrani located in Phase V, Khayaban-e-Tanzeem. He was taken to JPMC, where he was identified as Rab Nawaz, 23.

Police said Nawaz worked as watchman outside the residence of Durrani, and apparently he ended his own life by shooting himself. The deceased hailed from Shikarpur.