Rs19m cheque for Corona Relief Fund given to CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chairperson Board of Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Rohi Raees Khan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday and presented a cheque for Rs19 million for Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The CM thanked her and stated the impecunious stratum was more affected due to corona virus and the government was working to provide financial assistance to the affectees. The philanthropists are wholeheartedly donating and the government is the custodian of the collected amount. Helping the affectees is a joint responsibility and the government is committed to saving lives as well as to protect the people from hunger, he added. SNGPL MD Amer Tufail was also present.

CM condoles death of grandson of Quaid-i-Azam: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Muhammad Aslam Jinnah, maternal grandson of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family. He prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.