Woman, her unborn child die through ‘negligence’ of doctors

GUJRANWALA: After the death of a woman and her unborn child allegedly owing to the negligence of doctors, enraged relatives smashed the furniture of the DHQ Hospital on Saturday.

Reportedly, Uzma Bibi of Khiali was brought to the hospital when she was in severe labour pains. However, she and her unborn child died due to the alleged negligence of the doctors. Her relatives reacted and said she had died of carelessness of the doctors. They also smashed the hospital furniture and staged a demonstration against the hospital doctors and its administration.

The hospital administration sought the help of police and reportedly submitted an application for the registration of an FIR against the woman’s relatives.

WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A woman committed suicide at Kot Habib, on Saturday. Reportedly, Nazia exchanged harsh words with her husband Muhammad Malik and in rage she ate poisonous pills and also administered the pills to her sons five-year-old Muhammad Yousaf and two-year-old Binyamin. When their conditions deteriorated, they were brought to the DHQ hospital where Nazia died and her sons are stated to be in a critical condition.

MAN DIES: A man died in an accident on GT Road, Wazirabad, on Saturday. Shoaib died in the collision of a van and a truck near toll plaza. Saleem, Shahid and Amjad received injuries and were rushed to hospital.