Pandemic response exposed poor governance: experts

Islamabad : The poor state of governance affairs has been evident from how the government is tackling the coronavirus emergency, whereas the recent crises of petrol, wheat and sugar have exposed its deficiencies even further.

The 2020-21 budget was an opportunity in the wake of the pandemic to address the country’s chronic problems but the non-innovative routine exercised by the government has failed to pacify even much-curtailed expectations.

The thoughts were unanimously reflected by economic experts partaking in a webinar titled ‘Federal Budget 2020-21: My Impression and Takeaways’ which was organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad. The online event, which was chaired by Executive President IPS Khalid Rahman, was addressed by Zafar-ul-Hassan Almas, chief macroeconomics, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Dr Atiquzzafar Khan, acting director general, International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE), Dr. Anwar Shah, assistant professor, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Zaheeruddin Dar, executive consultant and expert, Center for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries, Mirza Hamid Hasan, former secretary, Water and Power, Amanullah Khan, former president, Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Senior Research Fellows at IPS Ambassador (r) Tajammul Altaf and Syed Muhammad Ali.