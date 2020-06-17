3 youths drown in Simli Dam

Islamabad : Three young students of a family including two real brothers and their first cousin, of the ages between 17 to 22 years, have drowned in Simli Dam while swimming in deep water Tuesday morning.

In the incident, three youths of a family -- Shahroz Shakeel, 22, Usama Shakeel, 18, sons of Shakeel Ahmad Khan and 17-year-old Sohrab Jahangir son of Mohammad Jahangir left their house on a motorbike for fishing and swimming in Simli Dam, Nelor police, quoting the close relative, said and added, after fishing, they jumped into the Dam assuming that the water was not deep, but one of them, probably, Sohrab, lost balance and started submerging while, flashing water pushed him to a deeper level of the dam.

On his crying for help, both brothers, Shahroz and Usama who were already a few yards away from their cousin tried to save him but they also got trapped in flashing water and disappeared after submerging in deep level of the dam.

Upon receiving information from the people of surrounding areas, a team of Nelor Police Station rushed to the scene along with divers of Rescue-1122 and started searching for the unfortunate youths. The rescuers finally traced the bodies of the youths after hectic efforts and shifted the bodies to Polyclinic for post-mortem.

All the three deceased were living in a house, No. 1, Street-1, Madina Town, Tarlai, falling in the jurisdiction Nelor Police Station, the family sources said and added that they were students and studying in a local educational institutions. Father of Sohrab was living abroad while Shakeel Khan is a trader.