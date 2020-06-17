COVID-19 claims another 8 lives

Rawalpindi : Another 350 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while another eight lost their lives due to the disease however the district’s dashboard that is being readjusted is showing at least 64 more deaths on Tuesday as compared to the data on Monday.

On Monday, the dashboard of Rawalpindi district was showing 130 deaths due to COVID-19 and addition of another three deaths in last 24 hours should take death toll to 133 on Tuesday however the readjusted the dashboard is showing total number of deaths so far caused by the disease in Rawalpindi district as 197.

It is important that the data, the daily situation report of COVID-19 in the district being presented by the city district the government was different from the one being shown by the provincial government that was being released daily from Lahore. The city district government in collaboration with the district health department has started readjusting the data about COVID-19 patients in Rawalpindi district and it shows that to date, as many as 197 patients in the district have so far died of the disease instead of 133, that was being displayed till Monday.

The readjusted data also shows the total number of patients from the district as 4207 instead of 3180 according to the daily situation report being prepared until Monday. After readjustment of data, the situation regarding COVID-19 patients in this region of the country has changed significantly with 280 deaths due to the disease in the twin cities and the total number of patients has jumped to 13,064.

However, data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the virus claimed another three lives in the district while five in Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours. As many as 288 new patients were tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours and 56 from the Rawalpindi district. The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi is 4207 of which 1714 have been discharged after treatment and 197 have died of the disease according to the readjusted dashboard, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

When asked, he said the health department has also started verifying data about COVID-19 patients in the district and within a day or two, there may not be any errors or repetition of cases and deaths.

He added that as many as 388 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the designated healthcare facilities in town while 907 confirmed patients are in isolation at their homes. Data is managed by the health department shows a total of 2900 persons have been under quarantine at their homes.

Meanwhile, according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre, another five confirmed patients of COVID-19 lost their lives in the federal capital taking the death toll to 83 while as many as 288 more patients have been tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 8857.