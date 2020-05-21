ATC adjourns hearing in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned hearing for a day in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing. Three accused – Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali – attended the proceedings from jail through the video link.

The counsel for the accused completed arguments on the final statement of accused.

FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz pleaded the court for furnishing argument in the next hearing and requested for adjournment. The judge accepted and granted the same. The hearing will now be conducted on Thursday.