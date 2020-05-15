Normalisation Committee to serve as both ExCo and electoral body, says FIFA

KARACHI: FIFA on Thursday ended the confusion, saying, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee serves both as an Executive Committee and Electoral Committee.

“The PFF Normalisation Committee acts as both Executive Committee and Electoral Committee,” a FIFA spokesperson told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Football stakeholders in Pakistan are confused as majority of them think that the PFF NC can act only as an electoral committee. But FIFA clarified that the committee is more powerful and acts both as an ExCo and Electoral Committee.

The world body had given a nine-month mandate to PFF NC in September last year to hold the PFF elections. However, the committee has not yet done anything substantial. It aims, if COVID-19 issue ends, to hold the PFF elections by the end of this year.

The committee is being given extension in its tenure which will end next month.