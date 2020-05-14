Minister warns of reimposing lockdown over violations

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday said lockdown could be reimposed if the violations of the agreed SOPs continue in the markets, besides reducing business activities timings.

During his visit to various markets of the city including Anarkali and Ichra, the minister expressed his anger on non-implementation of SOPs by the traders. He said the traders made commitments with the government for implementing the SOPs but in the markets not only they themselves violating the SOPs but also not asking the customers to follow them.

The minister observed that shopkeepers and buyers were not using masks, while the families were also carrying their kids in the markets. He said the traders agreed that the kids would not allow in the markets and the families bringing kids with them would be stopped at the entrance of the markets.

To a question, Aslam Iqbal said a policy on shopping malls is under consideration and good news will be announced soon, once the modalities would be prepared.

testing capacity: The Punjab government is working on enhancing testing capacity of coronavirus cases in the province besides protecting the masses from the pandemic.

These views were expressed by the Punjab government spokesman Jamshaid Cheema in a statement issued here Wednesday.He said the government and the departments concerned were continuously observing the situation after relaxation in lockdown and permission of doing business activities to the people and it realised the responsibilities.

He said that traders and business community had assured of complete implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protection from the pandemic, but, unfortunately trade organisations had failed to implement proper SOPs which was needed in the current situation and this trend could be dangerous in near future.

He said that war against pandemic could never be won without the cooperation of people and appealed to the masses to strictly follow the SOPs and precautionary measures during shopping in the markets.

Cheema said that the formula of PML-N to protect its leadership could never be succeeded, adding that questionnaire prepared by Federal Minister Shehzad Akbar for Shahbaz Sharif was simple so Shahbaz should go to the NAB and answer these simple questions, if he wanted relief.

ETPB approves budget: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) held a meeting here on Wednesday to approve its budget.

The meeting was chaired by Amir Ahmed, ETPB Chairman. Members, controller accounts, deputy secretary admin and district members were present. Akhtar Khan Chandio, Controller Accounts, briefed the meeting on the budget. First time in the history of ETPB, the budget was increased to 762 million and expenditure decreased, he said and added: “We would achieve our targets till June 30”. He shared that under the chairmanship of Amir Ahmed the board performed very well compared to previous years. The budget 2020-21 was approved.

The chairman said UN appreciated Pakistan over taking measures for minorities. Opening of Kartarpur Corridor and restoration of Gurdwara Shawala Teja Singh Sialkot were appreciated by the UN, the chairman said.