close
Thu May 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

Eateries to display tax amount

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday made it mandatory for bakeries and restaurants to display tax amount along with retail price of eatables in menus.

The FBR issued notification to make it mandatory for all the restaurants, bakeries, caterers and sweetmeat shops supplying prepared foods, foodstuff and sweetmeat to show prices and amount of tax separately on menu cards for menu board displayed in their outlets for the end consumers. The FBR also amended through notification and made it mandatory for all the retailers to show prices and amount of tax separately on the price tags attached with finished fabric and locally manufactured finished articles of textile and textile made-ups leathers and artificial leather.

Latest News

More From Business