Eateries to display tax amount

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday made it mandatory for bakeries and restaurants to display tax amount along with retail price of eatables in menus.

The FBR issued notification to make it mandatory for all the restaurants, bakeries, caterers and sweetmeat shops supplying prepared foods, foodstuff and sweetmeat to show prices and amount of tax separately on menu cards for menu board displayed in their outlets for the end consumers. The FBR also amended through notification and made it mandatory for all the retailers to show prices and amount of tax separately on the price tags attached with finished fabric and locally manufactured finished articles of textile and textile made-ups leathers and artificial leather.