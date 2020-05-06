Kinshasa fears virus spike

KINSHASA: The DR Congo government warned on Tuesday of a "large-scale" spread of the Covid-19 pandemic after around 100 inmates of a military prison tested positive for the virus.

"Contamination at the prisons could be a vector of large-scale propagation in our society, especially if it involves the Makala prison because of its overcrowding," according to the minutes of a cabinet meeting.

With the emergence of Covid-19 cases at the Ndolo military prison north of Kinshasa -- where cases doubled to nearly 100 in two days -- "the risk of a lightning-fast spread... cannot be ruled out," said the minutes obtained by AFP.

According to the latest bulletin issued on Tuesday by a health ministry team tackling the pandemic, 101 cases have now been discovered at Ndolo, of which 92 were described as "benign or light".

Of the other nine, three patients have been hospitalised, the statement said. So far no cases of Covid-19 have turned up at Makala, Kinshasa’s largest prison, which houses 8,484 detainees for a capacity estimated at 1,500. The first case of the coronavirus infection in the central African country was registered on March 10.