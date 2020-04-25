Two wanted criminals held

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two criminals wanted to police in crime case of heinous nature, the police spokesman said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature. Owing these efforts, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, ASI Rana Tasneem and other officials successfully arrested two POs. They have been identified as Imran s/o Muhammad Ali and Naeem Khan s/o Muhammad Ali resident of tehsil Sumanderi district Faisalabad. Police have also got their physical remand form the concerned court and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.