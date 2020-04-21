Nawabshah locality sealed to contain Covid-19 spread

NAWABSHAH: Five streets surrounding the house of several suspected Covid-19 patients were sealed in Nawabshah after the burial of a coronavirus patients without following the declared SOP.

As many as five streets surrounding the house were sealed while samples of 20 members of the family were taken Coronavirus test, according to the Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar. Jaffar said Saeed Qureshi had died due to to Coronavirus infection at Karachi and was buried at the Haji Naseer graveyard without observing any safety and preventive measures. The burial was similarly attended by large number of family members, relatives and area residents and the Soyem was also held at a local mosque without observing any precautions. The information about the Corona positive report of the deceased was given to administration late at night. The DC said that a list of people who gave bath and those who offered funeral prayers and attended procession and the Soyem was drawn and they were instructed to self isolate themselves at their homes. The DC said samples of 20 persons of the family and others were taken and they have now been sent to the lab for confirmation.

The DC said that five streets around the house of deceased Saeed Qureshi have been sealed to prevent the spread of infection. Staff of the health department visited the house and conducted the necessary followed up procedure. He advised the people who had attended the funeral to immediately isolate themselves and inform the health and district authorities in larger interest of the health of their near and dear ones.

The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has asked the people to be extra cautious while meeting anyone and use masks and gloves and ensure hand hygiene.