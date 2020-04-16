PFUJ condolences death of Shahid ur Rehman

Islamabad: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has paid rich tributes to the senior journalist Shahid Ur Rehman who expired due to cardiac arrest here on Wednesday, says a press release.

In a joint statement by PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said his death is great loss to the journalists community as he was an active participants of all the media forums and never hesitated to express his vocal views against sitting successive governments and establishment including dictators.

Shahid ur Rehman was an author of book ‘Who owns Pakistan’ which has exposed powerful ruling elites of the country. His work and book will keep his vision alive and will remain a guiding force for media community.