Pak cricket in fresh controversy

LAHORE: A fresh controversy has developed in Pakistan cricket with one of the commercial partners of the Pakistan Cricket Board joined forces with a betting syndicate.

Reports doing to rounds stated that the PCB had an agreement with a bookmaker to make the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 available for betting internationally.

While betting is illegal in Pakistan, the PCB had a deal in place to cater to its international fans.

A scooped report confirmed by the PCB, which said that the agreement with the betting firm was made by one of its commercial partners and not by the board itself.

However, a board official said that the PSL betting markets were only made available in England and other countries where betting is legal, as opposed to Pakistan.

Not only is betting illegal and a punishable offence in Pakistan, the country's national team has had numerous skirmishes with betting syndicates that have resulted in bans for players and agony for fans.