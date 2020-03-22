Khurshid Anwar remembered

Islamabad: The 108 birthday of eminent Pakistani filmmaker, writer, director and music composer Khwaja Khurshid Anwar was observed in the country on Saturday.

He was born on March 01, 1912 in Mianwali.

Khurshid Anwar was credited as being one of the most original and inventive music directors of his generation. He was also the Programme Producer (Music) at All India Radio in 1939.