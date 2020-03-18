S Korea dials up virus testing with hospital ‘phone booths’

SEOUL: A South Korean hospital has introduced phone booth-style coronavirus testing facilities that allow medical staff to examine patients from behind the safety of a plastic panel, the latest innovation in the country´s drive to track down infections.

The row of four booths — which use negative air pressure to prevent harmful particles from escaping outside — stand under a tented shelter outside the H Plus Yangji Hospital in Seoul. The hospital dubs them the “Safe Assessment and Fast Evaluation Technical booths of Yangji hospital” — or SAFETY for short. Each patient steps into the box for a rapid consultation by intercom with a medical professional who, if necessary, takes their samples by swabbing their nose and throat using arm-length rubber gloves built into the panel. The whole process takes about seven minutes and the booth is then disinfected and ventilated.

The smaller SAFETY boxes are “significantly easier” to disinfect than the usual negative-pressure rooms and so are a “much safer space to be tested in”, hospital president Kim Sang-il told AFP. “Also each booth only accepts one patient at a time, unlike negative pressure rooms where patients often need to share space as they get tested,” he said, adding the hospital´s negative pressure units are now reserved for treatment purposes.