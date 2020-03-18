Cardboard warehouse gutted by fire

A cardboard warehouse was gutted by fire in Bhangoria Goth on Tuesday, according to the Azizabad police. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze, a fire brigade spokesperson said, adding that the fire also engulfed a nearby building. Later, two more fire tenders were dispatched to battle the blaze. The firefighters controlled the blaze and saved the nearby building. The fire caused losses worth thousands of rupees while the actual cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.